Man says SeaWorld hawk attacked therapy dog; left him with thousands in vet bills

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SAN DIEGO - A fun day at SeaWorld turned into a nightmare after a man says a surprise attack from the sky led to a frantic fight for survival.

“It really had a hold of him and was dragging him. Total terror. It happened so fast,” said Robin Revel.

It began with total fun.

Revel, who suffers from a progressive neurological disease, was with his wife Janet, two friends and his therapy dog Yogi, a 2-year-old Pomeranian-Poodle mix.

They were visiting SeaWorld in February, when chaos broke out near the Shark Encounter exhibit.



“Just out of nowhere, I was walking with Yogi right between me and my wife Janet when the hawk just came down and just pounced on him. I saw a blur of movement and screeching,” said Revel.

Yogi suffered puncture wounds in his stomach, legs and tail.

Revel tried to fight him off and says he got scratched in the shin.

Revel says Yogi developed fevers, fatigue and other symptoms. A mass that developed near a puncture wound required surgery.

Revel says a diagnosis that followed was valley fever, a fungal infection usually contracted by breathing in spores.

Despite the confirmation, Revel tells us there were no spores in the lungs, which means the case is a medical rarity.

“The veterinarians are saying the talons of the hawk directly introduced Valley Fever directly into the bloodstream,” said Revel, who lives in the Portland area.

Revel's attorney Daniel Petrov just filed a lawsuit against SeaWorld.

He says the Harris’s hawk and a handler nearby were hired by the park to chase away gulls from the shows.

“Even though it's trained, it's uncontrollable, and you never know when they'll attack. That’s what happened here,” said Petrov.

“I know it’s an accident, but it shouldn’t have happened,” said Revel.



After more than $8,000 in vet bills, Yogi is still being treated for valley fever. Revel says he also developed symptoms and is about to undergo a spinal tap to test for the disease.



SeaWorld issued this statement:

“We have not seen a lawsuit and don’t comment on pending litigation. Safety is and has always been a top priority for SeaWorld. We strive to ensure our guests have a safe, enjoyable and enriching experience while visiting the park.”

