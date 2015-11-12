Pregnant pastor's wife Amanda Blackburn killed in Indianapolis home break-in

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The wife of an Indianapolis pastor was shot and killed during a home break-in Tuesday morning while their young son sat in another room.

Emergency crews were called to a northwest-side home on Sunnyfield Court around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive woman. They arrived to find 28-year-old Amanda Blackburn in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Metro PD block off Sunny field Ct. Hours after a woman is found unresponsive inside her home with head trauma... https://t.co/ow3vSv2hUh — Ebone Monet (@EboneMonet26) November 10, 2015

Blackburn was transported the hospital, where she was pronounced dead Wednesday. A family spokesman said organ donation preparations were underway.

Police said Blackburn is the wife of a local pastor, Davey Blackburn. She was pregnant with their second child.

Blackburn's husband, with whom she helped found the Resonate Church, posted a statement Wednesday night on his church's website:

It’s impossible to communicate all the emotions my heart has been forced to process. My wife was such a beautiful, gracious, loving woman of God. I have not only lost my ministry partner and support but also my very best friend. There is no way to prepare yourself for circumstances like these. As deeply as I am hurting I am hopeful and confident that good things will come of this. I rest in the truth of Romans 8:28 that God works all things together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose. Thank you for understanding my desire to take these next few days to continue to grieve for Amanda Grace. My focus right now is to let The Lord minister to my heart as I continue to shepherd little Weston’s. I’ll be taking this time to focus on being a great follower of Jesus, dad, family member, and pastor to our growing church. Amanda made it her life’s calling to love and serve everyone she knew. Even more, she has made it her life’s mission to see as many people as possible come to know Jesus as their personal Savior. I know that in her death and legacy even more people will come to a saving faith in Christ. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt her desire for me would be to continue what we’ve started here in Indy. I hold firm to the belief that God is still good, that He takes our tragedy and turns it into triumph, and that the best truly is yet to come.

Neighbors along Sunnyfield Court said they were horrified to learn of the crime.

"This isn't that type of neighborhood. Those people didn't deserve it. We've pretty much have been praying and crying all night," neighbor Reginald Townsel said.

On Wednesday, IMPD posted on Facebook that Crime Stoppers was offering a reward for information. Police said they believe the incident started as a robbery, and there were signs of a struggle.

A home break-in was reported a few doors down around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police were investigating to see if the two were related.

