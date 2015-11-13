Still no answers in St. Lucie Co. house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla-- - A mystery continues surrounding a deadly St. Lucie County house fire.

The house went up in flames early Wednesday morning. About 12 hours later, family members discovered a body burned inside. The sheriff's office said it is investigating the death as a homicide.

Investigators were at the scene throughout the day Thursday searching for evidence. Thursday, an autopsy was performed on the body, but officials still did not release a name or cause of death.

Neighbors say they were frustrated that firefighters missed the body on two occasions.

"We witnessed [family members] finding the body, when it should have been the fire departments job to find it," said one neighbor.

According to the fire department, it got the call around 12:41 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters got it under control around 1:30 a.m., and the units left the scene around 4:46 a.m.

Neighbors called them back around 9:30 a.m. because they saw smoke again. The fire department returned and took care of the smoke, but still had not discovered the body.

It wasn't until 1:13 p.m., according to the fire department, that they got a call that family members had discovered the body.

"They had more than one chance to go through stuff," said the neighbor.

In an interview yesterday, the sheriff responded to those frustrations.

"Put yourself, this morning right after the fire. There's a lot of heat, a lot of debris. No lights. They were going room to room looking of the obvious. Of course the body was buried under a tremendous amount of debris," said Sheriff Mascara of St. Lucie County.

Neighbors say they did see someone running from the scene. Neighbors also say a safe was found open inside the house that they say would have had expensive items in it.
 

