Gunfire erupts at suburban West Palm Beach bar, sends patrons running

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An early-morning shooting at a suburban West Palm Beach bar had customers running for their lives.
The incident occurred overnight at the "The New Meeting Place" where law enforcement set up a crime scene and are searching for the shooter.
The bar is located at 5936 Okeechobee Blvd., just east of Florida’s Turnpike.
Initially, deputies say they searched the area for the shooter after getting a description. However, they were not able to locate the person.
Authorities said they don't believe there is any threat to the area and said the shooting was an isolated incident.
According to the sheriff's office, multiple shots were fired, but no one was injured.
A witness who was inside of the bar says he watched the shooter walk outside, then turn around and start shooting back into the bar through the glass door in the front. The witness said people ran out of the bar through the back.
Deputies say they're unsure of the shooter's motive.