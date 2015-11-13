West Palm Beach residents say speed limit on Haverhill Road need - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach residents say speed limit on Haverhill Road needs to change for safety reasons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Residents in suburban West Palm Beach say the speed limit on Haverhill Road needs to change.

Terry Hadley lives off Haverhill Road South, between Purdy Lane and Cresthaven Boulevard.

She's lived there for nearly twenty years, and in that time, she's seen a lot more traffic along Haverhill Road.

Terry lives where the road curves, and says in her time there she's seen many speeding drivers lose control of their cars.

"The cars are going way too fast around this corner," Terry says.

She says the speeding cars have caused her to start an unusual habit when she comes home.

"I come home and see if my mailbox is still standing. My mailbox has been replaced so many times. I've had cars in my front yard," she says.

Carter Mitchell agrees.

"About every month or two we have an accident where they come around the corner, lose control. We end up getting our mailbox hit or our grass-- we have to lay down new sod about every month," he says.

His suggestion: lower the speed limit.

Right now, the speed limit is forty miles per hour.

On Thursday, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office used a radar gun to clock how fast drivers were traveling.

Some were going nearly sixty miles per hour on the residential roadway.

County traffic engineers have performed studies on this stretch of roadway.

They say there are no plans right now to lower the speed limit, saying the posted speed limit is "appropriate."


 

