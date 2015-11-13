West Palm Beach residents say speed limit on Haverhill Road needs to change for safety reasons

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Residents in suburban West Palm Beach say the speed limit on Haverhill Road needs to change.

Terry Hadley lives off Haverhill Road South, between Purdy Lane and Cresthaven Boulevard.

She's lived there for nearly twenty years, and in that time, she's seen a lot more traffic along Haverhill Road.

Terry lives where the road curves, and says in her time there she's seen many speeding drivers lose control of their cars.

"The cars are going way too fast around this corner," Terry says.

She says the speeding cars have caused her to start an unusual habit when she comes home.

"I come home and see if my mailbox is still standing. My mailbox has been replaced so many times. I've had cars in my front yard," she says.

Carter Mitchell agrees.

"About every month or two we have an accident where they come around the corner, lose control. We end up getting our mailbox hit or our grass-- we have to lay down new sod about every month," he says.

His suggestion: lower the speed limit.

Right now, the speed limit is forty miles per hour.

On Thursday, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office used a radar gun to clock how fast drivers were traveling.

Some were going nearly sixty miles per hour on the residential roadway.

County traffic engineers have performed studies on this stretch of roadway.

They say there are no plans right now to lower the speed limit, saying the posted speed limit is "appropriate."





