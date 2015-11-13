Rape victim Julie Weil launches new charity

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Palm Beach County mom whose experienced the darkness of humankind, she was kidnapped, raped and tortured in 2002, is turning her story into a life-changing organization for victims of sexual assault.

Julie Weil is the picture of resilience.

“It's a crime unlike any other,” said Julie. “It really hits the most intimate part of your being.”

In 2002, the mom of two endured hours of abuse.

"He did things to me that I don't even want to admit to myself today" she told anchor Shannon Cake, during a special report in 2013.

Julie was abducted from her church parking lot, driven deep into the Everglades and repeatedly raped while her children were forced to watch.

Today, Julie’s not only dedicated her life to advocacy work, “We care about sexual violence and in this dark hour we want you to be comfortable,” said Julie.

She's launching a non-profit called It’s Not Just Me Foundation. Click here for more information on how to help.

Julie buys food and items like t-shirts, flip-flops, underwear and drawstring pants for sexual assault victims to change into after enduring a rape exam that often lasts hours.

“The exam is so long and because police impound your clothes and you're not allowed to travel with family members, there's nobody to bring you clothing,” recalled Julie. “You're stuck there by yourself wearing a paper gown, underwear, no shoes and it just makes the experience feel even colder.”

She drops the items off at the Butterfly House, the county’s first sexual assault care center.

Carol Messam-Gordon is a team supervisor at Victims Services of Palm Beach County.

“Whatever donations we get from those items, it's important,” said Messam-Gordon. “It's important for victims.”

From October 2014 through September this year, 578 women and 56 men in Palm Beach County reported to Victims Services that they were sexually assaulted. Totaling 634 victims. That's just reported cases. Many victims stay silent.

“We're seeing a lot more people reporting and a lot more people knowing there's someone that's going to be available to them at Palm Beach County Victim Services.”

Her organization also helps to arrange lectures and self-defense classes.



