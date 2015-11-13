Sober Homes becoming a growing problem in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Martin County residents are fed up with a growing number of sober homes popping up in their neighborhoods.



Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says deputies believe there are nearly 200 sober homes in the county.



Snyder met with about 30 neighborhood advisory leaders Thursday during a monthly crime watch meeting to talk about the rising number of sober homes.



Snyder says there is little to nothing law enforcement can do to stop recovering addicts from moving into neighborhoods with children, control the number of people moving into one home, or even notify neighbors if a sober home is moving into their community.



Snyder urged residents to keep track of activity at the homes, report any problems and write to their lawmakers demanding regulations surrounding the homes.



The homes are protected by the American Disabilities Act.



For long time Martin County resident Fran Valenti, that means he legally can't get to know his new neighbors. He says a sober home opened up on his street.



"I'm very concerned about the safety of the neighborhood," Valenti said.



Snyder knows most recovering addicts are not criminals. But he knows residents would also like to know who they're living next to.



Some patients stay in the homes for months at a time and the homes can house many people at once.



Snyder says average treatments last anywhere from 30 days to 6-months.



The homes are very unregulated. Law enforcement does not even know how many are in the county, who is staying there, what their criminal records are, or even how many people are staying in one home. They don't know if they have committed crimes against children or if they should not be living near parks or schools.



That's information Snyder says is needed to effectively keep the community safe.



"Don't come in and disrupt our way of life and just expect us to be good Samaritans. They have not been good neighbors. They have not been good business people here in Martin County," Snyder said.



He says many homes are uncooperative with law enforcement and secretive. Many will not let deputies come inside.



"At least let us have some regulations so we can go and take a look at your house so we can know who is there," Snyder said.



Snyder says there are more than 40 million addicts in the country needing help. He wants them to get help in a way that doesn't cause his community concern.



Snyder is working with local lawmakers and commissioners to explore ways to protect residents.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.