Smarter robots put 50% of jobs at risk

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

LONDON (CNNMoney) -- Love your job? Enjoy it while it lasts. There's a 50% chance you're going to be sacked and replaced by a robot.

The Bank of England has warned that machines could take over 80 million American and 15 million British jobs over the next 10 to 20 years. That's roughly 50% of the workforce in each country.

As computers become more sophisticated, they are putting jobs previously thought of as "humans only" at risk of automation, the bank's chief economist Andy Haldane said.

"These machines are different," Haldane said. "Unlike in the past, they have the potential to substitute for human brains as well as hands."

The central bank has highlighted administrative, clerical and production workers as the most at risk of being replaced.

Haldane said the rise of robots does not necessarily mean skyrocketing unemployment. "Humans will adapt their skills to the tasks where they continue to have a comparative advantage over machines," he said.

This is not the first time that technology has radically transformed the workforce. During the Industrial Revolution, many manual laborers were forced to "skill-up" and move into more sophisticated jobs.

But Haldane warned that this time could be different, because intelligent robots are increasingly taking over mid-skilled jobs, leaving only low-skilled or very high-skilled jobs for humans.

That could squeeze those in the middle, forcing them to "skill-down" and take a job for which they are overqualified.

"The smarter machines become, the greater the likelihood that the space remaining for uniquely-human skills could shrink further," he warned.

