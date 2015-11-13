The Mind-Blowing Future of Transportation

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

The new tech that's screaming down the turnpike is all about speed-- we're talking New York to London in half an hour! The List’s Bradley Hasemeyer has three innovative ways we'll be getting around on theFuturist.

Skreemr

Good for long hauls, this supersonic jet, is launched by a magnetic railgun, then propelled by rockets, until it's finally fires up its scramjet engine. This special engine promises speeds over 7,600 miles per hour, that's ten times the speed of sound! Fast enough to get you from New York to London in 30 minutes!

Hyperloop

Conceived by Elon Musk; It's a high speed transporter, built for travel between major cities. Passengers sit in a pod that's inserted into a low pressure tube. The vacuum reduces air resistance -- which normally slows the vehicle down--allowing for top speeds around 760 miles per hour! That'll cut the 6 hour drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles, down to 30 minutes. With test tracks in construction -- a few companies are turning Elon's vision into reality. Some predict, we could see a Hyperloop in as soon as 5 years.

skyTran

This Jetson's-like two seater pod is fully automated, and strives to reduce congestion and pollution by making mass transit cheap and less invasive. Its light weight, minimalist design, allows for the system to be woven into dense cities. With a top speed of 150 miles an hour, it’s surprising to hear it’s all electric and powered by solar panels. Since the last mile of subway built in New York city cost more than two billion dollars and took more than a decade to complete, skyTran and systems like it, should be in high demand.

