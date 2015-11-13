Florida cross country runner helps collapsing competitor

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

(WFLA/NBC NEWSCHANNEL) The old saying goes, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish."

For Florida high school students, that has never been more true.

Plant High School sophomore Walker Thomas was in the middle of a state cross country competition when all of sudden, he started feeling really bad.

"I was running a great race at the time, just like my whole body just ran out of fuel and my legs had got weak and I collapsed," he recalls.

He wasn't sure what was going on, but he was sure he wasn't going to make it any further.

Just when all hope seemed lost, a fellow runner stepped in to help.

Luke Whitmore is a junior at Plant City High School. He didn't worry about his race anymore and stopped, picked up Walker and helped him to the finish line.

Luke has been down this road before; he collapsed just last week.

Walker’s parents are glad Luke was there to help their son finish. “It’s hard not to get emotional thinking about it. When you see the pictures, they really tell a great story,” said Clay Thomas, Walker’s dad.

Luke’s coach Drew Martucci said his student Luke didn’t win because “his heart is bigger than his race,” and he couldn’t be prouder.

Read more: http://bit.ly/1QmaAgy