Mom of missing Fla. child says he may have overdosed on drugs

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
JACKSONVILLE – The mother of a missing Florida toddler told police she believes the boy accidentally overdosed on some drugs that her live-in boyfriend kept in their apartment.
According to documents obtained Friday by the Florida Times-Union, Lonna Lauramore Barton, of Jacksonville, told authorities that she thinks William Ruben Ebron Jr. then freaked out and made up a story that his car had been stolen and the child, Lonzie Barton, was in the backseat. She never reveals in the interviews where she thinks the child ended up.
The paper reports Lonzie has not been found since being reported missing in July and police believe he is dead. The couple is charged with child neglect and giving false information to police. Ebron also faces three counts involving a potential plot to escape.
