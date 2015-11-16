Judge helps man battling leukemia adopt stepdaughter at hospital

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A man battling leukemia was too sick to adopt the girl he's raised since she was five years old.

So a judge took his courtroom to the hospital.

A father's love for his daughter, you see it in Rob Maines' eyes.

"She's a blessing," he says.

His daughter Aubrie feels the same about him, "He's raised me since I was 5. He's the one that's been there."

Aubrie's mother Heather Maines says, "He's taken Aubrie under his wing. She is his daughter."

Legally, Aubrie's been his step-daughter.

All that was about to change.

They started the adoption process when Rob, who had battled leukemia once before, was diagnosed with a more aggressive form of the disease.

His health took a turn and Rob couldn't make it to the court hearing.

"We've been wanting to do this for so long and we're doing it all of a sudden here I am again in the hospital, sick. It was somewhat heart breaking," Maines said.

Helping to heal their broken hearts was Butler County, Ohio Probate Court Judge Randy Rogers.

He heard the Maine's story and agreed to come to them at the blood cancer center at the Jewish hospital.

Heather Maines said, "To have it legal is so important to us as a family."

At Rob's bedside, Judge Rogers made it official.

"I know why I'm here and you can see it, I know you can see it in their eyes and when you can see it in their eyes, especially the mom, it has its own reward," said Judge Rogers.

Maines was appreciative, "It was like a blessing. I couldn't believe that he took the time out of his life to come here and do this adoption."