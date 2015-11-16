FSU to screen documentary about loud music killing case

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Campaign to Keep Guns Off Campus is hosting an advance screening of a documentary about the case of a Jacksonville teenager fatally shot by a white man after an argument over loud music.
The film "3 1/2 minutes" will be shown Sunday at the Florida State University Student Life Cinema.
Michael Dunn, 48, was convicted of first-degree murder for the November 2012 slaying of Jordan Davis.
Authorities say Dunn fired 10 times at the SUV Davis was riding in after the two argued over the loud rap music coming from the 17-year-old's vehicle. He was sentenced to life in prison.
The documentary, which was also shown at the Sundance Film Festival, will be followed by a panel including Rep. Alan Williams and Jordan Greer of the FSU NAACP, and will address how pending campus gun carrying legislation would affect safety.
