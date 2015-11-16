Surfer, swimmer bitten by sharks in Palm Beach County

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. - Two people were bitten by sharks Sunday in Palm Beach County, a surfer on Singer Island and a swimmer on Palm Beach.

Allen Engelman was surfing Sunday at Ocean Reef Park on Singer Island when a shark bit his hand. He suffered multiple lacerations that required 15 stitches at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Here's Engelman's account of the event:

"I had just barely made it out and WHAM a Spinner shark had grabbed my left hand. I was wrestling him and I had ahold of his peck fin with my right hand. I yelled SHARK to my buddy 5ft away. The shark had let go and I turned and caught the first little left bowl straight to the beach. We were in the water about 30 sec. Got my towel tight and blood red and hiked it to the truck."