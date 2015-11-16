Surfer, swimmer bitten by sharks in Palm Beach County

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. - Two people were bitten by sharks Sunday in Palm Beach County, a surfer on Singer Island and a swimmer on Palm Beach.
Allen Engelman was surfing Sunday at Ocean Reef Park on Singer Island when a shark bit his hand. He suffered multiple lacerations that required 15 stitches at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Here's Engelman's account of the event:
"I had just barely made it out and WHAM a Spinner shark had grabbed my left hand. I was wrestling him and I had ahold of his peck fin with my right hand. I yelled SHARK to my buddy 5ft away. The shark had let go and I turned and caught the first little left bowl straight to the beach. We were in the water about 30 sec. Got my towel tight and blood red and hiked it to the truck."
Engelman is recovering at his home in Juno Beach.
Woman bitten near Palm Beach
A young woman had to get at least 50 stitches in her calf after being bitten by a shark off Palm Beach.
The woman said she was only a few feet from the shore when it happened. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where she had to undergo surgery.
