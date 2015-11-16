Police: Florida man who set father on fire turns himself in

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man who allegedly set his father on fire has turned himself in to authorities to face charges of attempted murder and arson.
Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales says 38-year-old Tabias Rollins was taken to a hospital after he turned himself in Sunday.
Morales says Rollins was injured in the fire he set Saturday after dousing his 64-year-old father in gasoline inside their home.
The men had gotten into a domestic dispute. The blaze quickly engulfed the house.
According to police, Rollins' father remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Rollins faces four counts of attempted murder because four people were inside the home. He also faces one count of grand theft for allegedly stealing his mother's car to flee the scene. It wasn't clear Monday whether Rollins has an attorney.
