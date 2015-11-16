Police: Florida man who set father on fire turns himself in - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Florida man who set father on fire turns himself in

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man who allegedly set his father on fire has turned himself in to authorities to face charges of attempted murder and arson.

Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales says 38-year-old Tabias Rollins was taken to a hospital after he turned himself in Sunday.

Morales says Rollins was injured in the fire he set Saturday after dousing his 64-year-old father in gasoline inside their home.

The men had gotten into a domestic dispute. The blaze quickly engulfed the house.

According to police, Rollins' father remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Rollins faces four counts of attempted murder because four people were inside the home. He also faces one count of grand theft for allegedly stealing his mother's car to flee the scene. It wasn't clear Monday whether Rollins has an attorney.

