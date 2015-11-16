Fort Myers woman arrested for stalking after posting raunchy Cra - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Myers woman arrested for stalking after posting raunchy Craigslist ad with another woman's info

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers woman was arrested and charged with stalking after posting a raunchy ad on Craigslist with another woman's photo and contact information soliciting sex.

Deputies say 20-year-old Jessica Russo posted the picture of a mother and wife with graphic details about what she was looking for in the bedroom, and the victim had no clue.

The victim found out about the ad when she started getting a flood of phone calls, voicemails, emails, and even photos from strange men saying they wanted to meet her.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office report, the victim is a 27-year-old married woman with kids.

The ad has since been deleted.

The report said the victim told deputies she didn't give anyone permission to post the ad.

She told deputies she and her husband are having marital problems, and when asked who the suspect could be, the victim named Russo as one possibility.

Detectives were able to trace the raunchy Craigslist ad back to Russo.

Four in Your Corner's Lisa Greenberg visited the victim's work in Lehigh Acres to try to talk to her about Russo's arrest.

One of her coworkers said she left her job because she was in fear for her life.

The report said the victim has since changed her phone number, changed jobs, and moved her and her children to her mother's house.

The victim's coworker added she was a nice girl, and was shocked when she told her about the Craigslist ad.

Russo's first court appearance is scheduled for December 1st.

Russo said over the phone she has no comment, and her bosses at West Elm in Estero where she works said they weren't aware of her arrest.

