The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary celebrates its 25th anniversary

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(Florida Keys News Bureau via NBC NewsChannel) Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and Protection Act was signed by President George H.W. Bush on Nov.16, 1990.
It's a federally designated area protecting about 2,900 nautical miles of waters that surround the Florida Keys island chain.
It also protects the continental U.S.' only living coral barrier reef, which is the third largest in the world and home to over 6,000 species.
The sanctuary was enacted after three large freighters ran aground over the reef just 17 days apart.
Some Florida Keys residents say they don't like the concept of the federal government regulating their waters, but others say it's necessary to protect a critical part of the area's tourism-based economy.