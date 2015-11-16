Fla. Gov. Rick Scott says state won't support requests for relocating Syrian refugees

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Florida Governor Rick Scott says the Florida Department of Children and Families will not support requests for the relocation of up to 425 possible Syrian refugees in the state.

Because the state doesn't have the authority to prevent the federal government from funding relocation even without state support he is calling on the U.S. Congress for help.

Governor Scott wants federal lawmakers to prevent President Obama and his administration from using federal tax dollars to fund the relocation of up to 425 Syrian refugees "without an extensive evaluation of the risk these individuals may pose to our national security."

Click here to see my letter to @SpeakerRyan and @SenateMajLdr on Syrian refugees in Florida. https://t.co/MgMDB8Bxvs — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) November 16, 2015

Scott isn't the only governor voicing opposition to Syrian refugees.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today ordered his state's refugee resettlement program not to accept any more Syrians. And he's urging the White House to scrap federal plans to accept more Syrian refugees into the country.

Fellow Republican Gov. Robert Bentley of Alabama said yesterday he would refuse Syrian refugees relocating to the state, since it would put citizens "in harm's way."

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal -- a GOP presidential contender -- said he wants more information from the White House "in hopes that the night of horror in Paris is not duplicated here." He's demanding to know how many Syrian refugees have been resettled in his state.

In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement today, saying he opposes Syrian refugees being relocated to his state.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder had been welcoming refugees to Michigan, which has a large Arab-American population. But he said yesterday that the state is postponing efforts to accept refugees until federal officials fully review security procedures and clearances.

