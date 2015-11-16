St. Lucie County fire victim ID'd as Matthew James David, sheriff's office says case is a homicide

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla-- - The sheriff’s office has identified the victim of a deadly St. Lucie County house fire last week at 594 Beach Avenue as 29-year-old Matthew James David Hiner.
"The fire started early in the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 11. The investigation has determined that the fire was intentionally set. We consider Mr. Hiner's death to be a homicide. I am asking anyone with information to call our detectives at 772-462-3230. Those who wish to give their tip anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a news release.
Neighbors say they did see someone running from the scene.
