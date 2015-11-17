Who was in charge when Corey Jones was killed? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Who was in charge when Corey Jones was killed?

    •   

Police sources tell WFLX FOX 29 a sergeant was in charge of the night/early morning shift when Corey Jones was shot and killed by Officer Nouman Raja.

"It is surprising and unusual to have a sergeant in charge of a shift and be the highest ranking police officer in the entire city," police expert and former Fort Lauderdale Asst. Police Chief Chuck Drago said.

Following a meeting with Corey Jones protest organizers and city leaders Monday,  the mayor said he was not sure who was in charge of the department when Corey Jones was killed.

Officials with West Palm Beach police, Boynton Beach police, Riviera Beach police, Delray Beach police, and Boca Police all say they have either a lieutenant, captain, or major in charge of their night shifts.

Jupiter police has two sergeants in charge.

Drago says a more experienced commander like a captain or lieutenant is essential on a night shift  when complications or certain situations come up.

"A sergeant should never be the shift commander all the time...you need someone who is capable of handling a shift and being the only person to handle any serious matters that might occur," Drago said.

Jones, who was stranded on the side of the road having vehicle trouble, was shot and killed by Raja.

Raja was fired by the department. He was on probation because he was only with the department about seven months.

The city spokeswoman did not return multiple calls or emails related to this story and would not answer who was in charge when Jones was killed.

A protest is planned for Saturday outside the Palm Beach Gardens Mall.

Protest organizers say they will demand criminal charges for Officer Raja.

After meeting with city leaders, they agreed to have the protest outside the mall, not inside.

