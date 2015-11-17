Palm Beach County Health Department reports increase in HIV cases

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Reports of Charlie Sheen planning to reveal he is HIV positive have sparked awareness in South Florida. New numbers from the Palm Beach County Health Department show that the number of new HIV cases has jumped nearly 50 percent in the last two years.

One local woman living with HIV says people need to be more open about their status. At her home away from home, an arcade center in West Palm Beach, she keeps no secrets from friends, even strangers.

"Everyone here knows my health condition," said Ethel Watson.



The arcade is a place for Watson to disconnect from work, but it also gives her a chance to educate strangers about HIV.

"It's important that you let people know," added Watson.



Watson was diagnosed at age 28 while in drug rehabilitation. Becoming HIV positive changed her life.

"I'm careful as I can possibly be. If I cut myself I will immediately tell someone not to touch that blood," said Watson who says she's extremely careful around her grandchildren.

Watson is an HIV awareness advocate in Palm Beach County where 8,221 people are infected with the virus. According to the health department, West Palm has the most cases, followed by Lake Worth.



"We're constantly facing barriers when it comes to people knowing their status and testing in Palm Beach County," said Richardo Jackson, with the county health department.

Of the nearly 500 cases reported this year, the biggest percentage are people 30 to 49-years-old. The health department admits the numbers may be higher because many people are living with HIV and don't know it.



"They are afraid to get tested because they are afraid that they will be rejected," added Watson.



According to the state health department website, the number of people currently living with HIV on the Treasure Coast are:

St. Lucie County: 1,656

Indian River County: 361

Martin County: 361

Okeechobee County: 102

