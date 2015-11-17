Lawyer: Backpack bomb suspect Harlem Suarez may be mentally incompetent

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MIAMI (AP) -- The attorney for a Florida Keys man says he may be mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges of plotting to detonate a backpack bomb in support of the Islamic State terror organization.
Lawyer Richard Della Fera says in court papers that Harlem Suarez's mental problems prevent him from understanding court proceedings and assisting in his defense. Della Fera is asking a judge to order a mental evaluation of Suarez.
Suarez is accused of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and of a terrorism support charge.
The FBI says Suarez told an informant he wanted to detonate a backpack bomb on a Key West beach. He was arrested in July after officials say he took an inert device from an FBI employee posing as an Islamic State member.
