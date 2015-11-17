Some restaurants now charge more for credit card

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

There's nothing like enjoying a couple of beers while watching a Sunday football game. That is, unless you find out you're paying more than everybody else.



That's what happened to Margie Krebs recently.



"We were sitting at the bar, and when we ordered our drink, the first thing they asked everybody was do you want to pay credit or cash," said Krebs.



She said she and her friend didn't think much of the bartender's question.



But when the check showed up, she found they paid almost an extra dollar each for their drinks.

$1 Credit Card Surcharge



"When we questioned it, the bartender said there was a service charge for using a credit card," she said. "If we had used cash, we would not have been charged the fee."



Turns out that credit card surcharges are now legal in most states. It's the result of a 2013 settlement between Visa, MasterCard and businesses.



Credit card customers can be asked to pay up to 4 percent more to cover the retailer's fees.

But the agreement says it must be stated prominently at the register, or by a server, something Krebs says was not the case here.



"Had I known that, I would have paid with cash for one drink, versus having a service charge for using my credit card between 75 cents up to several dollars," she says.

How to Protect Yourself

So what should you do to avoid this?



Krebs suggests that if you ever go into a bar or restaurant, and they ask you right away how you plan to pay, that should be a red flag.



"You might want to inquire as to why," she said.

Next time that happens, she says, she'll keep her plastic tucked away.

Several states, including Florida, California, Oklahoma, and Colorado, have laws prohibiting credit card surcharges.

However, a Federal court earlier this month declared Florida's law unconstitutional, paving the way for a surge in surcharges in Florida.

Even in states that ban it, stores in many cases can get around this by offering a "discount" for using cash.

So be on the lookout, so you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved.