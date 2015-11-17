1 dead, 1 hurt after semi hits power lines in western Palm Beach County

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

CANAL POINT, Fla. - One person was killed and another hurt after a semi slammed into power lines in western Palm Beach County early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred at 3:57 a.m. at Lakeshore Drive and Main Street in Canal Point.

U.S. Route 441 at Connors Highway and Lakeshore Drive to Main Street were closed earlier but open by 8 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were inside the semi when the crash occurred. It's unclear if the truck driver or the passenger was the one killed.

FHP said the truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 441 when it lost control on a curve and hit a power pole.

One person was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by Trauma Hawk.

The victims' names have not been released. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the death at 5:30 a.m.

Power has been restored after earlier outages.

Deadly semi crash in Canal Point. 1 dead, 1 taken to St. Mary's by Trauma Hawk. Causing power outages in area. pic.twitter.com/3BP3fPXKYl — Katie Johnson (@Katie_Johnson_) November 17, 2015

Semi crash1 fatal Pahokee Lake Shore and E main St Delays and small power outage 1 taken to Hospital pic.twitter.com/YqySOv99Dc — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) November 17, 2015

