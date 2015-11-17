Pandora strikes $75M Rdio deal, promises new features

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pandora says it is acquiring technology, intellectual property and potentially employees from Rdio and will add new features to its Internet music streaming service by late next year.
The $75 million cash deal depends on Rdio seeking bankruptcy protection and gaining court approval for the deal. Rdio will wind down its service.
It would be the second big purchase by Pandora following its agreement to buy ticket seller Ticketfly last month for $450 million.
Pandora Media Inc. CEO Brian McAndrews said in a statement Monday that the company is defining the next chapter of its growth.
