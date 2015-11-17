Florida house panel votes down revision to 'stand your ground' law

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A push to change Florida's contentious "stand your ground" law may be dead for the coming year.
A Florida House panel on Tuesday narrowly voted against a measure sponsored by Rep. Dennis Baxley that would change the law.
The Ocala Republican wanted to require that prosecutors prove a defendant was not acting in self-defense when that person is asking for immunity. Baxley said the change was needed to respond to recent court rulings.
The National Rifle Association backed the bill (HB 169) but it was opposed by Florida's prosecuting attorneys.
Florida's "stand your ground" law allows the use of deadly force if someone believes their life is in jeopardy.
Rep. Carlos Trujillo, the chairman of the House Criminal Justice subcommittee, said he supported the current law but he could not go along with the bill.
