SSCD: Body sounds are too loud for people with this condition

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Imagine what it would be like to hear your eyes blink or your heart pound... every second of the day.

These internal body sounds are all too real for people suffering from a rare medical condition.

Diagnosing the symptoms is the first step to a cure.

"I could actually hear myself blinking. I could hear my eyes moving side to side. I could hear my own heart beat. Like the heart was put right on my ear drum... Boom, boom, boom," says Renee Godbout Jarvinen.

Jarvinen went to doctors and a psychiatrist searching for answers but to no avail.

For four long years she was caught up in a real life medical mystery.

Renee's symptoms were both baffling and debilitating. Her search for answers brought her to the Duluth Clinic and Dr. Mark Rhodes.

"This disease is very uncommon," says Dr. Rhodes.

Finally, Jarvinen had a diagnosis.

"Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence. These funny handles up here are called the semicircular canal. The most top one is the superior one and is supposed to be covered by bone. And this area of bone is dehiscent... or missing," said Dr. Rhodes.

Jarvinen's diagnosis was confirmed by a surgical team at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

"The way to fix it is actually to plug the hole up," says Neurotologist Dr. Tina Huang.

Surgeons opened her skull and gently lifted her brain to access Jarvinen's semicircular canal. Her own tissue was used to fill the holes.

Jarvinen had her first surgery in January.

Her second was performed in June.

One year after Dr. Rhode's diagnosis she is well on her way to recovery.

"I no longer hear my eyes move, or blink," says Jarvinen.

Dr. Rhodes is pleased with her progress and the results, "She's gone through a lot of surgery and a lot of recovery and she is just doing excellent... She looks great!

Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence (SSCD) is rare and often misdiagnosed.