Port St. Lucie man fired handgun outside of nightclub, police say

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie man was arrested Tuesday for shooting a firearm from his vehicle near a crowd that was fighting outside a nightclub.
Port St. Lucie police say around 2 a.m. Sunday, they responded to the parking lot of Blue Mist Ultra Lounge on SW Bayshore Boulevard for reports of a group of people fighting and shots being fired from a car.
Police say 28-year-old Christopher Ray Curtiss pulled up in his silver Nissan car and fired several rounds from a handgun into the air near a large group of people fighting outside the club. Curtiss then fled the scene as the crowd scattered.
Following an investigation, detectives were able to track down Curtiss at his employer on Tuesday and placed him in custody.
He was taken to the Port St. Lucie Police Department for questioning.
Following the interview, Curtiss was arrested and booked at the St. Lucie County jail.
