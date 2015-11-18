Neighbors say they heard banging, arguing ahead of murder-suicid - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Neighbors say they heard banging, arguing ahead of murder-suicide in Palm Beach Gardens

picture by WPTV picture by WPTV

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Neighbors say they heard banging and arguing before finding out Natalia Barber and James Polzin were found dead from an apparent murder suicide.

Palm Beach Gardens police say they found the bodies in the gated neighborhood behind the Palm Beach Gardens Mall late Monday evening.

"There was a lot of banging, arguing, screaming at different times of the night," said neighbor Lisa Chandler.

Friends say Barber had two daughters and worked at Pratt and Whitney.

Investigators aren't releasing details of the apparent murder-suicide or who they believe pulled the trigger.

"We didn't expect anything like this to ever come down. They were at all the family functions. He was always laughing and joking around and there was always a smile on her face," Polzin's brother Timothy Polzin said.
 
Neighbors say they are especially sad for Barber's youngest daughter.

"It is tragic. She is going to grow up with one parent," neighbor Nick Beaumont said.

Neighbors say they remember when the police were called in the past.

"She was screaming please don't hurt me," neighbor Lisa Chandler said.

Polzin was arrested in the past when Barber said he grabbed her neck.

She told police he got angry when he drank. But according to the police report, she never pressed charges.

"It is done and we can't bring them back. I am definitely going to miss him," Timothy Polzin said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

