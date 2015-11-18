Fire at downtown West Palm Beach lounge causes water damage

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A downtown West Palm Beach business suffered significant water damage after a small fire overnight.

Investigators said the fire occurred at "Hookah Me Up" when a lamp left on was knocked over.

The fire was enough to set off sprinklers and alarms at the smoking lounge located on North Olive Avenue.

Firefighters said this is a big reminder not to leave anything on that could get too hot when you leave a building.

“Put your candles out, make sure your lamps are off, anything that's flammable. (Take) one more walk around before you lock your building up,” said Battalion Chief Greg Rogers with the West Palm Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews helped clean up some of the water. The battalion chief said they will help more with the clean up once the owner arrives Wednesday morning.

It's unclear how much water damage the business sustained.

No other businesses at the location were affected.

WPB Fire says always turn everything hot off before leaving a building. Early-morning fire caused by lamp, crews say pic.twitter.com/WHidSnppy0 — Jacqulyn Powell (@JacqulynWPTV) November 18, 2015

