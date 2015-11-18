4 Tips to Not Stress Out Your Dog

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A dog can be a healthy addition to your life but training them can be hard. It’s important to remember your furry friend wants to please you and doesn’t act naughty by nature. The List's Holly Morgan has some tips to help keep both owner’s and dog’s stress levels in check.

Let Your Dog Be A Dog

Dogs innately want to protect you so they're going to bark when they hear an unusual sound…like a doorbell. When you yell at them they can interpret that as you barking along with them.

Jade Whitney is a Canine Behavior Specialist who says….

“They’re going to bark to let you know someone is here it's their house… teach them a quiet command in a calm voice.”

Two common training mistake are squirting them with a water bottle or making a scary sound (the pennies in a can method.)

“Squirting them is going to break down your relationship and make them bark more” says Whitney.

Respect Their Space

Dogs don’t always see hugging as a form of affection. It can be misinterpreted as a sign of dominance.

If you are going to hug your dog make sure they are standing on their own so if they are uncomfortable they can move away.

Let Them Stop And Sniff

Pet expert Robert Semrow says “here's the thing...animals smell...dogs can smell 1000 to 1 million times better than us humans… they want to smell the world that is how they're able to really live and enjoy”

Now that doesn't mean you should let them go wild and tag the neighborhood. Keep a loose leash until they get squirrely and then give the leash a little tug. If they don’t stop - you need to stop. Teach them that you are the one in charge.

Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

If your dog is sleeping don’t wake him with loud noises. This can stress him out.

Great owners; Great dogs on the Lowdown.

