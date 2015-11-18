Tinder match helps Florida woman with Polycystic Kidney Disease find lifesaving donor

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

TAMPA, Fla. - Two women are getting ready for surgeries that will change their lives. One is donating a kidney to the other after learning about her plight during a blind date.

Their story went viral after it was first shared weeks ago, but now the day these women have been waiting for is finally here.

"Well, we met on Tinder, and we went on one date," Jennifer Thomas said.

Swiping right now has a whole different meaning for Thomas and Rich O'Dea.

"I think we met for a purpose, and a life is going to be saved because of it," O'Dea said.

That life is Erika Bragan's, who suffers from a genetic disorder called Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).

Wednesday morning, Jennifer will be donating her own kidney to Rich's friend Erika, who was a complete stranger a few weeks ago.

"You feel like you're giving something up for someone else, but in the giving, you receive so much more. I feel just like a better person, I feel like I've discovered why I'm here," Jennifer said.

Tuesday, Bragan prepped for surgery, but said she was in shock that someone like Thomas is real – and here.

“I never thought that it would actually happen, that I would get a live donor, and that someone would be willing to part with a kidney just to help me and my family,” she said.

For years, O'Dea ran marathons and held fundraisers for his friend with PKD, but she never imagined a blind date would lead her to a donor just in time.

“Erika's kidneys are literally failing and they weren't going to make it until the end of this year so the timing even is just incredible,” said O'Dea.

Jennifer said the opportunity to save a life is one she won't soon forget. “Being able to do this for someone has changed my life,” she said.

