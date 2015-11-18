Records: Trooper tried to pay woman not to report crash

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Police records show an on-duty New Jersey state trooper accused of driving drunk had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed into another car at a rest stop on the Garden State Parkway last month.
Documents obtained by NJ.com through an open records request showed Sgt. 1st Class Michael Roadside's blood-alcohol level was 0.16 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.
The driver of the other car claimed the trooper offer her $1,000 if she agreed not to report the incident.
Roadside was charged with DWI, careless driving and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He remains suspended without pay.
His attorney, Robert Ebberup, says his client was a dedicated trooper for about 29 years and isn't commenting on the allegations.
