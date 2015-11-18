Lawyers for Dalia Dippolito file motion to dismiss murder for hi - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawyers for Dalia Dippolito file motion to dismiss murder for hire charges

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Lawyers for Dalia Dippolito have filed a motion to have her case dismissed, citing what they call new evidence of police misconduct, "including coercing the undercover informant, falsifying police reports, destroying records and enticing Ms. Dippolito."

Dippolito is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her now ex-husband in 2009. Boynton Beach police set up a sting in 2009 where they say Dippolito set up a deal with an undercover police officer for the murder.

Police staged a fake crime scene at her home and videotaped her reaction.

Dippolito was convicted of solicitation to commit first-degree murder in 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but in 2014 the District Court of Appeals reversed the conviction, tossed out the sentence and ordered a new trial set for May 23, 2016.

According to the appeals court ruling in 2014, Dippolito argued that the trial court erred by denying exposure to pretrial publicity and by denying her request to strike the jury after all the prospective jurors heard an allegation that she had attempted to poison the victim.

The District Court of Appeal agreed with Dippolito's arguments and ordered a new trial.

