Palm Beach County soccer coach arrested on child solicitation ch - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County soccer coach arrested on child solicitation charges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office arrested a soccer coach after deputies say he asked a 14-year-old girl for a nude photo via an app called Kik.

Djamesley Leveille made his first court appearance Wednesday morning and faces child solicitation charges.

He is a coach with the Boynton Knights.

The child is a player on the traveling soccer team.

Deputies say the teen joined in August and had additional coaching with Leveille.

Deputies say a few weeks ago, the teen became ill and went to the hospital, and texted Leveille to let him know she wouldn't be attending practice.

The teen told deputies shortly after texting the coach, she received a Kik message from a profile with the name "Nay Brown", who identified herself as the coach's sister.

The victim said she received a Kik message on November 12th at 3 a.m. from Leveille, pretending to be his sister, asking for a nude photo.

The teen reported the incident to staff.

Deputies arrested Leveille Tuesday, whom they say admitted to creating the Kik profile "Nay Brown" and texting with the teen.

He is charged with child solicitation.

