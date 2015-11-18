Palm Beach County soccer coach arrested on child solicitation charges

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office arrested a soccer coach after deputies say he asked a 14-year-old girl for a nude photo via an app called Kik.

Djamesley Leveille made his first court appearance Wednesday morning and faces child solicitation charges.

He is a coach with the Boynton Knights.

The child is a player on the traveling soccer team.

Deputies say the teen joined in August and had additional coaching with Leveille.

Deputies say a few weeks ago, the teen became ill and went to the hospital, and texted Leveille to let him know she wouldn't be attending practice.

The teen told deputies shortly after texting the coach, she received a Kik message from a profile with the name "Nay Brown", who identified herself as the coach's sister.

The victim said she received a Kik message on November 12th at 3 a.m. from Leveille, pretending to be his sister, asking for a nude photo.

The teen reported the incident to staff.

Deputies arrested Leveille Tuesday, whom they say admitted to creating the Kik profile "Nay Brown" and texting with the teen.

He is charged with child solicitation.

BREAKING: BB soccer coach arrested for child solicitation. Exclusive 1st appearance pic of Djamesley Leveille @WPTV pic.twitter.com/AGK48CwjNx — Jamel Lanee' (@JamelLaneeWPTV) November 18, 2015

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.