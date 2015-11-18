Chair thrown in teacher/student altercation

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A Treasure Coast mom is very upset after video surfaced of her son in an altercation with a teacher at Sebastian River High School in front of a classroom of shocked students.



A student sitting in class shot the video but it doesn’t show what led up to the altercation.

The student says he made a somewhat smart-mouthed comment to the teacher.

The teacher says the student put his hands on him first.



In the video the teacher instructs the student over and over again not to touch him.

The two exchange words.

He then shoves the student and soon things break out into a melee.

A desk goes flying in the air, and eventually the student winds up on the ground.

His mother, Orlaundra Pryor says a family member sent her the video, which has been circulating around the community. And she wants answers. “I want him to apologize to my son. He owes him an apology. He needs to humble down and say ‘I'm sorry Isaiah. I was outta control and I shouldn't have done that.’ And apologize to the kids in the classroom and me as his parent.”



The school district issued the following statement:

The safety and security of our students is a top priority. The district is aware of the situation and is investigating. During an investigation of this type, the district’s protocol is to re-assign employees to a non-school location. The district expects all employees to interact with students professionally, respectfully, and ethically. If there is a situation where they fail to meet that standard then it is dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE HEARD IN FOLLOWING VIDEO

VIDEO (WARNING: LANGUAGE): cameras captured this fight between teacher and Sebastian River student yesterday @WPTV pic.twitter.com/mQ72968LIO — Jason Hackett (@JHackettWPTV) November 18, 2015

