Chair thrown in teacher/student altercation

A Treasure Coast mom is very upset after video surfaced of her son in an altercation with a teacher at Sebastian River High School in front of a classroom of shocked students.

A student sitting in class shot the video but it doesn’t show what led up to the altercation.

The student says he made a somewhat smart-mouthed comment to the teacher.

The teacher says the student put his hands on him first.

In the video the teacher instructs the student over and over again not to touch him.

The two exchange words.

He then shoves the student and soon things break out into a melee.

A desk goes flying in the air, and eventually the student winds up on the ground.

His mother, Orlaundra Pryor says a family member sent her the video, which has been circulating around the community. And she wants answers. “I want him to apologize to my son. He owes him an apology. He needs to humble down and say ‘I'm sorry Isaiah. I was outta control and I shouldn't have done that.’ And apologize to the kids in the classroom and me as his parent.”

The school district issued the following statement:

The safety and security of our students is a top priority.  The district is aware of the situation and is investigating.  During an investigation of this type, the district’s protocol is to re-assign employees to a non-school location.  The district expects all employees to interact with students professionally, respectfully, and ethically.  If there is a situation where they fail to meet that standard then it is dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE HEARD IN FOLLOWING VIDEO

