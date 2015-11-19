McCaughey exclusive: 'We're angry towards Terminix. Our son is the one who has to suffer'

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

For the first time since their 10-year-old son Peyton was poisoned by pesticides, the McCaughey family is sharing their story. They sat down exclusively with the FOX 29 Investigators.

"This is a kid who played baseball, played hockey, was learning to surf and for the doctors to tell us, well, pretty much all of that is more than likely gone," said Carl McCaughey. He says it's a new reality for him and his wife Lori and a new way of life for their son Peyton.

"Do you feel like he was cheated, like your family was cheated?" asked Contact 5 Investigator Jared Werksma.

"We don't want to publicly criticize anybody or any company but yeah we're angry towards Terminix," said Lori.

"We're mad and we're hurt and our 10-year-old son is the one who has to suffer for it," she added with tears in her eyes.

Florida's Department of Health says Peyton is suffering the effects of sulfuryl flouride poisoning. The toxic gas used hundreds of times a day in fumigations across Florida.

"From what we've been told, people have symptoms like we had, the nausea, not feeling well or they've died. Peyton seems to be in this in between," said Lori.

It's an 'in between' Peyton started to enter on August 17, 2015. A date the McCaughey family will never forget.

"We got home about 7:30," said Lori, just after their Palm City home was fumigated.

"There was a placard on the door telling us that any time after 4 was safe to come home," but Lori says within a couple of hours Peyton wasn't feeling well.

By six in the morning the following day, the whole family felt ill and Peyton had gone from bad to worse.

"Peyton started to say funny things that didn't make sense. He said something like 'mommy how are we going to help all those sick people again?' Like out of nowhere and that's when I said 'Carl, we've gotta get out of here something's wrong," said Lori.

The family rushed to a nearby urgent care facility. Concerned about the possibility of poisoning, Carl says he called Terminix.

"(They) explained to me that there was no possible way that there was any gasses or anything, they had checked (the house)," Said Carl.

The family says the urgent care doctor disagreed.

"He said no, your families been poisoned," said Lori.

"He called ahead to St. Mary's. He said get in the car right now. Peyton may have a seizure on the way down but keep driving," said Lori.

"Did it hit you at all at that point what was happening or how severe this might be?" Werksma asked.

"To me at that point I was like, ok we're on our way to Saint Mary's, they're gonna make it all better," said Lori.

Unfortunately that was not the case. That evening Peyton started to show signs of the damage done to his brain.

"At that point his head would flop side to side, his tongues hanging out of his mouth," Carl said.

"Uncontrollable movements in all four of his extremities for twelve hours at a time until he was so exhausted he would just sleep for two hours. Then, he'd wake up and it would just gradually start all over again. It was a nightmare," said Carl.

"Was Peyton scared when this was going on?" Werksma asked.

"He couldn't talk well but he asked if he was going to die at one point," said Lori.

Peyton spent nearly six weeks at three different hospitals. Lori and Carl refusing to leave his side. Some of Peyton's favorite players from the Miami Dolphins even stopped by to make his hospital stay a little brighter.

Peyton was finally able to return home on September 25.

"Explain to me a little bit about why Peyton isn't here?" asked Werksma.

"Peyton just doesn't want to be in the spotlight. He just wants to be a normal kid going about his normal business. This was not his choice, no one gave him a choice," said Lori.

Unfortunately Peyton's life has been anything but normal since returning home.

"From the time he gets up to the time he goes to bed. He needs one of us there," said Carl.

The families dining room is now the physical therapy room. Where his mom says he spends hours a day.

"He has his speech therapy. He has some exercises he does with his mouth and his tongue to regain some strength and he is talking a lot better. He has his occupational therapy to help him re-learn how to go to the bathroom by himself, dress himself, brush his hair, brush his teeth," said Lori.

The McCaughey's say their son has taken every challenge in stride.

"Never once has he said why me, why is this happening to me. He's just pushing through it," Carl said, with a proud look on his face.

"As far as he's concerned, he's fine," said Lori "And he's gonna be fine," she continued.

"(Peyton) talks to all of his therapists and he says 'when I'm all the way better we're going to have a kickball game and I want you to be there' and um" Lori teared up in mid sentence, turned to her husband

and said simply, "sorry."

Peyton's injuries may leave him needing life-long care, according to his parents. It's part of the reason the McCaughey's are suing Terminix, its subcontractor Sunland Pest Control and the chemical manufacturer Ensystex.

The McCaughey's are hoping their story will help change pest control practices. The FOX 29 Investigators have been looking into fumigations and alternatives since Peyton was poisoned.

Story updated to clarify name of pest control company is Sunland.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.