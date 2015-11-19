Owner cited for escape of 5-foot-long cobra in Southwest Florida

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. (AP) - Wildlife officials have cited the owner of a 5-foot-long cobra that escaped from its home in southwest Florida.
Local media outlets report that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has charged 60-year-old Lewis Mark Pellicer with failing to report the escape of a venomous reptile, providing false inventory records and unsafe housing of venomous reptiles.
FWC officers and volunteers in Lee County scoured bushes, sheds and culverts earlier this month before capturing it. A couple had reported spotting the snake a day earlier.
FWC officers connected the snake to Pellicer after checking for venomous reptile license holders in the area. Pellicer lives in Buckingham, 3 miles from where the snake was spotted.
A hearing for Pellicer is scheduled for Dec. 8. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.