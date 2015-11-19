Martin County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Corrections conduct mock prison escape

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
If you see increased police activity in Indiantown Thursday…don’t be alarmed. It’s only a drill.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Corrections are conducting a full-scare "mock prison escape" at the Martin Correctional Institution in the area of Allapattah Road from the prison north to Martin Highway.
The drill will take place until 2 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said drivers and residents could see a noticeable increase in law enforcement activity, including MCI prison personnel, aviation units, road patrol deputies, K-9 units, ranch and grove detectives, the sheriff’s posse and community operations unit.
The drill is designed to test preparedness and response capabilities, according to the sheriff’s office.
MCI Mock prison escape has just occurred. MCSO assets have been deployed, searching for 2-subjects. THIS IS JUST AN EXERCISE.