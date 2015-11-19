Cracking the code of python behavior; a high-tech way scientists are fighting Fla.'s python problem

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(WBBH/NBC NEWSCHANNEL) Southwest Florida scientists are at the forefront of groundbreaking research as they work to contain the highly invasive Burmese python before the window of opportunity to do so disappears.
The snake has been spotted across Collier County after researchers at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida began studying the problem three years ago. They are following the snake and learning its behavior -- essentially cracking a code that will lead to developing a one-of-a-kind management plan to control rapid population growth.
So how do you do that? The best way to find a python is to use a python.
"They're called snitch snakes," said Ian Bartoszek, a biologist at the Conservancy. "They wear a wire and then rat on their friends."
Researchers attach radio-tracking devices to snakes, then listen to the pinging noise it transmits as they fly over land with planes and walk through the wetland.
The strategy has proved successful. Researchers have located dozens of pythons and hundreds of eggs.
"We are never going to get rid of the pythons in Southwest Florida," said Moher. "But, we believe that containment is a realistic strategy."