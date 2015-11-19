Supercooled clouds form stunning ice kingdoms atop mountains

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Winter is over a month away, but otherworldly ice kingdoms already have formed atop some New Hampshire mountains.
Mount Washington, the tallest peak in the Northeast at 6,288 feet, and Mount Adams are among those that have rime ice — supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object.
Rime ice creates stunning formations that look wind-blown, but it actually grows into the direction of the wind.
Kaitlyn O'Brien, a meteorologist and co-director of summit operations at the Mount Washington Observatory, said Tuesday rime ice forms when the mountain is in the clouds and temperatures are below freezing.
That can happen much of the year. She says rime ice can occur any time but it typically starts in September or October.
