Facebook can now hide your exes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Facebook can now hide your exes

picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

SAN FRANCISCO (CNNMoney) -- You just broke up with your girlfriend of a year. You've spent the last three days sulking on your sofa, too devastated to shower or eat anything but string cheese. You idly open Facebook between Netflix binges and see your ex has posted a smiling photo of a night out on the town.

Breakups in the time of social media updates can be rough. Facebook is testing a new feature that will help ease the pain, without forcing you to unfriend exes or delete all your past posts.

The new "Take a Break" option pops up when you make the breakup Facebook official. After you change a relationship status, you'll be given the option to limit what you see about your ex and what they can see about you.

If you opt to "see less" of your former flame, their updates will no longer appear in the news feed and you won't get reminders from Facebook to tag him or her in a photo. (But don't worry, you'll still be able to visit the profile page while listening to Adele on repeat.)

The settings go both ways. You can also hide your own updates. With this option, your ex only sees new posts he or she is tagged in, or things posted publicly or shared with mutual friends.

As Facebook has awkwardly discovered with its own memories features, sometimes the past is really painful. An edit option will let you go through all your old posts and block an ex from seeing them, or untag yourself from those smooching selfies you took in better times.

"This work is part of our ongoing effort to develop resources for people who may be going through difficult moments in their lives," said Facebook in a blog post.

In the olden days, you might have burned a box of photos. That's harder to do when photos are digital.

This may not be as therapeutic, but it does have one big advantage: none of the Facebook changes are permanent. You can undo them at any time, which is great if you get back together, become friends or get nostalgic.

Former flames won't be notified of your changes. The feature is being tested in the U.S. to start, but should eventually roll out to broken hearts around the world.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2015 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.