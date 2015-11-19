Nouman Raja: Cop who shot Corey Jones moves kids out of house following an email he received

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Nouman Raja, the former Palm Beach Gardens police officer who shot and killed Corey Jones, was concerned for the safety of his family following an email he received a day after the shooting.

Emails obtained by WFLX FOX 29 show that on Oct. 19 at 10:30 p.m. Raja received an email from a “concerned citizen’ verbally accosting him.

As a precaution FOX 29 has chosen not to release the email address of the “concerned citizen”.

The email contains a picture of a Police officer carrying a pig with the text "Stop I'm one of you."

Twenty minutes after receiving the message Raja forwards the email to a union representative writing:

The union rep responding to Raja’s email advises him to contact Officer Buntin within the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, who in turn forwards the email to several others for their information suggesting that maybe they should take Raja’s email off line.

It is not clear whether or not his email was actually taken off line.

Raja was fired on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Investigations into the shootings are carried out by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

No charges have been filed against Nouman Raja at this time.

