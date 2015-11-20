Woman finds message in a bottle on Bathtub Beach

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

STUART, Fla. - Buried beneath the sand on Bathtub Beach in Martin County was a Havana Club rum bottle.

Instead, Sarah Hyde was looking for sand dollars but found a message gently folded in the washed up bottle.

"I picked it up and said, 'It's probably some teenager,'" she said.

But to her surprise, the note, written front and back, was all in Spanish.

"I had to let it dry," said Hyde. "There was alcohol and water in the bottle."

Hyde, determined to uncover the mystery behind the message, posted it on Instagram, hoping someone could help translate. Finally, one of her Cuban friends weighed in.

"(The writer) said that the letter was about someone praying for their family to get to the U.S. safely," said Hyde.

This message was actually more like a prayer.

It reads in part:

"I am writing to you through means of this letter with love and a lot of faith because you are the only one in the world that can help me with what I'm about to ask."

Another part asks for health and safety.

"Help me bring (something) to the land on the other side."

We may never know the real story behind this letter, where or who it came from. But with a story about a prayer, you have to have a little faith.

Hyde chooses to believe the bottle braved the waters and so did the writer's family.

The note lists several names, possibly family members. Hyde hopes maybe someone will see the story and know where the message came from.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.