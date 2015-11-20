Students at Sebastian River high throw support behind 'Coach Joe' after school fight

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - It's the footage that has stirred up controversy and conversation along the Treasure Coast.

Now, students and even some parents, are rushing to the defense of a Sebastian teacher, after a video surfaces of a classroom fight with a student.

"It makes me wanna cry because he's been a part of our lives for the past three years," student Sierra Barnes says.

The teacher, affectionately called Coach Joe by students, was reassigned to non school duty after the video surfaced

We don't know what leads up to the fight.

The student, Isaiah Speights, says coach Joe made the first move.

We spoke to Isaiah and his mother Orlaundra Pryor Wednesday about the fight.

"He's the aggressor, he's provoking my son, and my son is backing up," Pryor says.

Meanwhile, Coach Joe tells NewsChannel 5 Isaiah struck first.

His supporters - which include parents and students alike - are throwing their support behind him.

"The poor man," one parent told us after school on Thursday. "He comes here everyday, he tries to help everybody, and that kid attacked him. If you look at the video - he was defending himself."

Students are now making that support known - designing shirts, bringing signs to school and even to Coach Joe's home.

"I go back with him, with my family, he's taught my brother," student Loren Brunicardi says. "I don't see him ever purposefully hurting somebody."

Barnes says if the coach pays the price with his job, things could get ugly at the school.

"I hope that they don't let him go because if they do they're going to have a lot of angry students, and that is the truth."

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Isaiah's family Thursday to see if they have heard anything from the family or the district.

So far we haven't heard back from them.

The district says it is still investigating this case.



Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.