Local community signs petitions for traffic light after 11-year-old girl gets hit by car

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A local community is fighting for a traffic light where an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car two months ago. Residents were turned down by county traffic engineers, but they're not giving up.

The Foxhall subdivision HOA President aims to collect at least 300 signatures. His goal is to get the support of county commissioners to have another chance to convince traffic engineers a stop light is necessary.



Carlos Pineiroa is not giving up on making his community a safer place.

"I think it’s impossible at this time and day that we have to wait until somebody gets killed or gravely hurt in order to have some solutions," said Pineiroa.

He is gathering petitions for a traffic light at the entrance of the Foxhall community on Haverhill Road north of Roebuck Road where 11-year-old Qua Yona Edwards was hit.

"The county has done two different studies, traffic studies, and they have told us that we don’t qualify for a traffic light," added Pineiroa.

Engineers say there is not enough traffic in this area to meet the standards to put in a light. Residents say that is going to change with a new subdivision coming soon down the street. They feel a light will alleviate traffic and reduce speeding.

"It would help especially making the left hand turn," said Beth Opazo, a resident in the community.

Pineiroa plans to present the petitions to county commissioners at the next meeting. He says he has the support of the Qua Yona's family. She is back at home and is going to school again.

