Child dies after being attacked by man in Fort Pierce; officers shoot kill man

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Law enforcement said they were forced to shoot and kill a man Thursday night who was attacking a 6-year-old girl in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said four officers responded to a 911 call from a mother saying someone was attacking her daughter.

Hobley-Burney said when officers arrived at 1045 South 27th Circle they say they found a man sitting on top of a girl with a knife to her neck. They say she appeared to have multiple serious injuries.

Officers demanded that the attacker stop. When he didn't, Hobley-Burney said police shot and killed him.

Friday police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Steve Dormil.

The girl, later identified as Olesia Doug, 5, was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says she later died of her injuries.

Dormil was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother who was identified as 25-year-old Ivy Leopold, the sheriff’s office said.

Hobley-Burney described the scene as something terrible for her officers to experience.

"Today, they are truly heroes because they were responding to a call in which a panicked mother was saying someone was harming their child," Hobley-Burney said.

Neighbors described hearing police cars speed by their home shortly before the shooting. Minutes later, they heard the gunfire erupt.

One neighbor, Dorothy, described the scene. "There was a tremendous sound of gunshots. Rapid gunshots, it was like a melee of people running. I would never want to see anything or be in anything like this again."

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

The Fort Pierce Police Department has also requested help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to ensure the investigation is transparent.

