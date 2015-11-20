Man accused of making hospital bomb threat so he could arrive in time to see child born, charges say

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(KSL/NBC NEWSCHANNEL) A Utah man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly making a bomb threat against a hospital in September. Charges in a related case claim he made the threat so he could arrive at the hospital in time to see his child born.
Michael Sherman Morlang, 26, is accused of calling Sevier Valley Medical Center with the threat on the morning of September 17.
He is charged in U.S. District Court of Utah with "maliciously conveying false information knowing the same to be false, concerning an attempt being made unlawfully to damage and destroy a building, by ... fire and an explosive," court documents say.
"Nurses … suspected the caller to be the husband of a patient who just had a baby because he was trying to get (his wife and others) to wait to have the baby until he got there from Idaho," charges state.
If convicted, Morlang could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.