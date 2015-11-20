Wesley Brown: 15-year-old charged as a adult in crash that kille - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wesley Brown: 15-year-old charged as a adult in crash that killed Boca Raton woman

The 15-year-old whom police say was driving a stolen car when it crashed into another motorist and killed her November 1 will be charged as an adult, according to the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

Wesley Brown faces charges of vehicular homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a marked police car and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Police say the 2016 Ford Mustang the 15-year-old was driving was reported stolen from a valet attendant at the Addison Events Center. When an officer saw it in Boca Raton and tried stopping it, the car sped off crashing into  Wendy Harris-Aceves’ Honda Pilot, according to Boca Raton police Chief Dan Alexander.

She died at the scene.

Harris-Aceves left behind a husband, daughter, son and an extended church family at St. Joan of Arc parish in east Boca Raton.

Records show Brown had been arrested five times in Broward County in 2015. His address is listed in Deerfield Beach.

On January 12, he was arrested for vehicle theft.

On March 24, he was arrested for vehicle theft.

On June 2, he was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm.

On June 30, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.

On July 21, he was arrested for robbery without a firearm or weapon.

He’s scheduled to make his first appearance in court Saturday.

