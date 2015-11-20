Wesley Brown: 15-year-old charged as a adult in crash that killed Boca Raton woman

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The 15-year-old whom police say was driving a stolen car when it crashed into another motorist and killed her November 1 will be charged as an adult, according to the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

Wesley Brown faces charges of vehicular homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a marked police car and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Police say the 2016 Ford Mustang the 15-year-old was driving was reported stolen from a valet attendant at the Addison Events Center. When an officer saw it in Boca Raton and tried stopping it, the car sped off crashing into Wendy Harris-Aceves’ Honda Pilot, according to Boca Raton police Chief Dan Alexander.

She died at the scene.

Harris-Aceves left behind a husband, daughter, son and an extended church family at St. Joan of Arc parish in east Boca Raton.

Records show Brown had been arrested five times in Broward County in 2015. His address is listed in Deerfield Beach.

On January 12, he was arrested for vehicle theft.

On March 24, he was arrested for vehicle theft.

On June 2, he was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm.

On June 30, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.

On July 21, he was arrested for robbery without a firearm or weapon.

He’s scheduled to make his first appearance in court Saturday.

