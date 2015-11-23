32 FAU students' cars broken into, no items stolen

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Dozens of cars on Florida Atlantic University's campus were broken into Thursday night into Friday morning. Shattered glass still covers the ground in the Parliament Hall parking lot near student dorm rooms.

Campus police found 32 cars had shattered windows, some had multiple windows broken. The crooks also caused dents on some cars. An FAU spokesperson says nothing was reported stolen.

The thought of criminals just wreaking havoc for fun frustrates Gabrielle Leppo who had to ask her parents for $250 dollars to fix her car window.

"I just don't know why they would target college students because everyone is like already broke and struggling," said Leppo who is a freshman.

Hudson Lowe just started school this semester and doesn't have a job yet.

"I'm kind of not sure what I'm going to do right now," said Lowe.

Boca Raton Police say they did not have any reports of break-ins overnight off campus. It leads Leppo and Lowe to believe campus parking lots are being targeted, especially because they say this isn't the first time it's happened.

"Just like two weeks ago, a parking lot over there had the same thing happen," added Lowe.

An FAU spokesperson would not comment on whether the lot has any surveillance cameras.

'They put a police post up, they definitely need to install cameras, otherwise this is not going to stop obviously cause they are not getting caught," said Lowe.

The FAU Police Department is investigating the break-ins.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.